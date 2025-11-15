3i Group (LON:III) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%.

3i Group Stock Down 1.3%

LON:III traded down GBX 42.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,317.28. 550,380,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,422. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,144.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,129.08. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,497. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of £32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

III has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,600.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3i Group

In other news, insider Simon Borrows bought 30,000 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,367 per share, with a total value of £1,010,100. Also, insider Peter McKellar purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,345 per share, for a total transaction of £133,800. Insiders acquired 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $114,419,647 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3i Group Company Profile

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

