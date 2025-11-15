David Beitel Sells 3,893 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David Beitel sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $276,870.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 140,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,454.72. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Z traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,949. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -491.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 2.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $93.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.64.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 352.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zillow Group by 288.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

