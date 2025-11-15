TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Releases Earnings Results

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.32), Zacks reports.

TruGolf Price Performance

Shares of TRUG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. 1,252,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. TruGolf has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRUG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruGolf in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Singular Research raised TruGolf to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TruGolf to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

TruGolf Company Profile

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

