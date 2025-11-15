Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Argus

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. CICC Research lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,794,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,067,176. The company has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock worth $2,236,383 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 84,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 8,518,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $582,803,000 after buying an additional 903,030 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,215,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,194,000 after acquiring an additional 59,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

