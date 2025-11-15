Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 178.40 and last traded at GBX 179.60, with a volume of 5992461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340.75.

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £706.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 210.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 226.30.

Trustpilot Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adrian Blair bought 74,300 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 201 per share, for a total transaction of £149,343. Also, insider Hanno Damm sold 238,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222, for a total value of £530,526.72. Insiders purchased a total of 168,178 shares of company stock valued at $34,324,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

