Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

GBTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Global Business Travel Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 1,526,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,656. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 359.75 and a beta of 0.73. Global Business Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Global Business Travel Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.40%.The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Business Travel Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 262.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

