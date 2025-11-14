Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. Broadwind Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Broadwind Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 341,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,347. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Broadwind Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 112,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadwind Energy

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.