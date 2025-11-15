Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Biotricity Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTCY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.57. 21,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,037. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

