Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Zacks reports.
Biotricity Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BTCY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.57. 21,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,037. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.
Biotricity Company Profile
