Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,153,891.20. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total transaction of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $489.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.9%

CRWD opened at $529.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of -445.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 128.27 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $497.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.