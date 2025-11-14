Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,242 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chevron by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,628 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $155.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.