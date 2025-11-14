Prospect Financial Services LLC Sells 597 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Prospect Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $529.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.19, a PEG ratio of 128.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $497.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.67. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research set a $706.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.60.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

