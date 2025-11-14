Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. KGI Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $322.25. The company has a market capitalization of $841.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

