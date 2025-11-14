Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Position Reduced by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 13.8% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $38,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIC opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

