Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Shares Purchased by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF comprises about 2.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,289,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,485,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,604 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,636,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,755,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 187,569 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 1,283,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,245,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 259,556 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

