FY2025 EPS Forecast for Flotek Industries Raised by Analyst

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flotek Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Flotek Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.59%. Flotek Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities raised Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flotek Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

Flotek Industries stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $448.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

