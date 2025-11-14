FY2025 EPS Forecast for Flotek Industries Raised by Analyst

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flotek Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Flotek Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.59%. Flotek Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries Price Performance
Flotek Industries stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $448.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
About Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flotek Industries
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Monolithic Power Surges in 2025—Time to Buy or Hold?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Tesla Has Been Trapped in a 10% Range for Months—What’s Going On?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.