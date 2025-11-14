Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

