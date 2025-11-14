Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,309.78. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $147.06 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

