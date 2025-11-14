Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) & Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) Head-To-Head Survey

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Free Report) and Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bay National alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bay National and Amerant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amerant Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bay National and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A Amerant Bancorp 9.74% 7.82% 0.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bay National and Amerant Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amerant Bancorp $605.50 million 1.21 -$15.75 million $1.58 11.22

Bay National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amerant Bancorp.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National

(Get Free Report)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 banking centers comprising 17 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bay National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.