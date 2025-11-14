WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, FiscalAI reports. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $378.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. WEBTOON Entertainment updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Down 25.1%

WBTN stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBTN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Institutional Trading of WEBTOON Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBTN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 865,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 36,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 966.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 746,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 55,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 313,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 290,476 shares during the period.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

