Fiera Capital Corp Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,143 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

