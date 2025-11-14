NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Acquired by M&G PLC

M&G PLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,828 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 27,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings raised NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $90.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.72.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.NIKE’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

