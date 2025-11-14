Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Earnings Results

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Zacks reports.
Atossa Genetics Trading Down 1.3%
Atossa Genetics stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.99. Atossa Genetics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atossa Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Genetics by 1,294.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Atossa Genetics by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Atossa Genetics by 357.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 416,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 325,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATOS
About Atossa Genetics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atossa Genetics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Monolithic Power Surges in 2025—Time to Buy or Hold?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Tesla Has Been Trapped in a 10% Range for Months—What’s Going On?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.