Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in AEye, Inc. $LIDR

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AEye by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AEye news, Director Luis Dussan sold 33,616 shares of AEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $90,090.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 166,132 shares in the company, valued at $445,233.76. The trade was a 16.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,700 shares of company stock worth $194,117. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEye Price Performance

AEye stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. AEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. AEye had a negative net margin of 19,320.88% and a negative return on equity of 102.95%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AEye in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About AEye

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

Featured Stories

