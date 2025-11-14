Northland Capmk Lowers Earnings Estimates for Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Spectral AI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

MDAI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Spectral AI from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Spectral AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spectral AI in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of MDAI opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.91. Spectral AI has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Spectral AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectral AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Spectral AI in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

