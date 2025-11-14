Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for PAG FY2025 Earnings

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $13.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.00. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.86.

PAG stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.24. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,211.10. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the sale, the director owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,351.46. This trade represents a 51.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,958,000 after purchasing an additional 456,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,425,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,953,000 after buying an additional 118,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after buying an additional 84,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4,364.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after buying an additional 82,964 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

