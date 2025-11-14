Olympiad Research LP Invests $229,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 58.7% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in US Foods by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 21.7% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $85.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,520. The trade was a 34.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

