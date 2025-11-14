What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for EVgo FY2025 Earnings?

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EVgo in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EVgo’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. EVgo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EVgo from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Shares of EVGO opened at $2.99 on Friday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

