What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for EVgo FY2025 Earnings?

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EVgo in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EVgo’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. EVgo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
EVgo Stock Down 2.9%
Shares of EVGO opened at $2.99 on Friday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
