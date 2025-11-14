Desjardins Forecasts Integra Resources FY2025 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $3.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $3.06 on Friday. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $517.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Medici Capital LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Integra Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,825,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 66,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

