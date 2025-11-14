FY2025 EPS Estimates for Namib Minerals Reduced by Analyst

Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atrium Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Namib Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Namib Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Namib Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Namib Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NAMM stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Namib Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68.

About Namib Minerals

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

