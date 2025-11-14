Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 759,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $18,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

