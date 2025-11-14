RAM Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

VO stock opened at $287.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

