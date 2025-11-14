96,421 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,578,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $339.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

