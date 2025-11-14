Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of V opened at $335.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $615.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.69.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.