Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook of LLY FY2027 Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $40.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $38.91. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $999.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,022.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $966.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,032.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $820.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $779.85.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $31,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

