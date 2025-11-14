FY2025 Earnings Forecast for AT&T Issued By KeyCorp

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.05 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on T. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.71 on Friday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,376 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,266,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,026 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.