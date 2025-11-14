D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Posts Earnings Results

D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. D-BOX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.12%.The business had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter.
D-BOX Technologies Stock Up 21.2%
D-BOX Technologies stock opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. D-BOX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.68.
D-BOX Technologies Company Profile
