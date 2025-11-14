D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Posts Earnings Results

D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. D-BOX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.12%.The business had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Up 21.2%

D-BOX Technologies stock opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. D-BOX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.68.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories.

