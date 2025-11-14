RAM Investment Partners LLC Buys 94 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:MA opened at $555.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $498.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $569.27 and a 200-day moving average of $569.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.