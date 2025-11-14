Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SDHC has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SDHC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. 1,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,114. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.38). Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $262.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter valued at $705,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 840,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after buying an additional 141,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 11.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 486,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares in the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

