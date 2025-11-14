Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.1% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.1%

MPC stock opened at $194.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.59. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $202.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.