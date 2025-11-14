Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Allianz alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Allianz

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. Allianz has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allianz

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.