Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Allianz Price Performance
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
