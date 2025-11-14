Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CF Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $84.41 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.