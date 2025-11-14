Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$58.10 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$506.28 million for the quarter. Sagicor Financial had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 22.28%.

Sagicor Financial Trading Down 1.2%

TSE SFC opened at C$8.10 on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a 12 month low of C$5.97 and a 12 month high of C$8.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFC. National Bankshares set a C$11.00 target price on Sagicor Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sagicor Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sagicor Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Insider Transactions at Sagicor Financial

In related news, Director Alan Kenneth Ryder bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$625,600. This represents a 14.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sagicor Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and a growing presence in the United States with over 70 years of history. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.