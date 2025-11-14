Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Wiser Advisor Group LLC

Wiser Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $187.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.19.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

