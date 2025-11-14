Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Mittelman Wealth Management

Mittelman Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 9.1% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.