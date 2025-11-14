Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $300,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,795. The trade was a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $589,212.04. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,075 shares of company stock worth $34,820,361. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $379.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.45. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $398.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

