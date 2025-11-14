433,532 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 433,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intel by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,594.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

