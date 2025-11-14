Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Announces Earnings Results

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$54.26 million during the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Geodrill Trading Down 4.3%

GEO opened at C$3.60 on Friday. Geodrill has a 1-year low of C$2.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.49.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

