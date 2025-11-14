Head to Head Comparison: Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) and Allied Security Innovations (OTCMKTS:ADSV)

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) and Allied Security Innovations (OTCMKTS:ADSV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Allied Security Innovations”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senstar Technologies $38.04 million 2.71 $2.64 million $0.22 20.11 Allied Security Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Senstar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Security Innovations.

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Allied Security Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senstar Technologies 13.49% 13.44% 9.93% Allied Security Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Senstar Technologies has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Security Innovations has a beta of -2.82, indicating that its share price is 382% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Senstar Technologies and Allied Security Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senstar Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allied Security Innovations 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Allied Security Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Security Innovations is more favorable than Senstar Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Allied Security Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Senstar Technologies beats Allied Security Innovations on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies. The company's solutions and products are optimized for perimeter, outdoor, and general security applications. Its portfolio of critical infrastructure protection and site protection technologies includes various smart barriers and fences, fence mounted sensors, virtual gates, buried and concealed detection systems, and sensors for sub-surface intrusion, such as to secure pipelines, as well as video analytics software and video management systems. Senstar Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

About Allied Security Innovations

Allied Security Innovations, Inc., through its subsidiary, CGM Applied Security Technologies, Inc., manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes, and related packaging security systems in the United States and internationally. It also provides protective security products for palletized cargo; and physical security systems for tractors, trailers, and containers, as well as various specialized authentication products. The company's principal products include tapes, self-wound security tapes, void labels and void tapes for bag closure, SUPERSEALS, custom coated products, conductive inks and membrane switch components, electro-magnetic asset protection systems, locks, sentry sensors, and other related items. It provides its products for use in aircraft and truck seals, fiber and steel drum seals, motor vehicle inspection seals, pharmaceutical packaging, box or container closure seals, cash bag components, computer seals, validation devices, general security products, and law enforcement agencies. The company also develops, assembles, markets, and installs computer systems, which capture video, digitally captured images, and scanned images; digitizes the image; links the digitized images to text/data; and stores the image and text on a computer database, which allows for transmitting the image and text by computer or telecommunication links to remote locations. In addition, it offers maintenance and support, and related services; and software. The company serves producers of various items, such as perfumes, computers, silicon chips, jewelry, and cash and negotiable documents. The company was formerly known as Digital Descriptor Systems, Inc. and changed its name Allied Security Innovations, Inc. in December 2006. Allied Security Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

