Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 7,097 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $367.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

