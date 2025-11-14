WP Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 598,875 shares of company stock worth $58,407,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

UBER opened at $91.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

